Oriental Darter observed for first time in China's Hainan

An Oriental Darter is pictured at Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, on July 11, 2025. An Oriental Darter (Anhinga melanogaster) has recently been observed for the first time in Hainan Province. The bird species is listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and is extremely rare in China. (Photo by Xue Meili/Xinhua)

An Oriental Darter is pictured at Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, on July 11, 2025. An Oriental Darter (Anhinga melanogaster) has recently been observed for the first time in Hainan Province. The bird species is listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and is extremely rare in China. (Photo by Xue Meili/Xinhua)

An Oriental Darter is pictured at Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, on July 12, 2025. An Oriental Darter (Anhinga melanogaster) has recently been observed for the first time in Hainan Province. The bird species is listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and is extremely rare in China. (Photo by Xue Meili/Xinhua)

An Oriental Darter is pictured at Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, on July 12, 2025. An Oriental Darter (Anhinga melanogaster) has recently been observed for the first time in Hainan Province. The bird species is listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and is extremely rare in China. (Photo by Xue Meili/Xinhua)