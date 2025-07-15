Zelensky holds phone talk with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday held a phone talk with U.S. President Donald Trump.



In a post on X, Zelensky said that the discussion with Trump touched on the solutions needed to better protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks and to strengthen Ukraine's positions.



"We are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve peace," he said.



Zelensky said Trump shared details of his recent meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.



Zelensky had a phone call with the NATO chief the same day, during which Rutte outlined the details of U.S.-European cooperation to sustain and strengthen support for Ukraine.



The United States, Germany and Norway are working jointly to provide additional Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine, Zelensky said.



Earlier in the day, Trump announced an agreement with NATO regarding weapons to assist Ukraine while meeting Rutte in Washington, D.C.

