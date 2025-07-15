35th Chinese medical team supports medical service in Mauritania

Doctor Lyu Jiayu (2nd L) and nurse Liu Huichao (1st L), who are members on the 35th Chinese medical team to Mauritania, cooperate with local doctors during a surgery at the Friendship Hospital in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on July 14, 2025. Since 1968, China has sent 35 batches of medical teams to Mauritania with more than 800 medical workers involved. The 35th Chinese medical team, consisting of 21 members, arrived in Mauritania in May 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Wang Dongxia, a nurse with the 35th Chinese medical team to Mauritania, applies eye drops to a patient at the National Hospital in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on July 14, 2025. Since 1968, China has sent 35 batches of medical teams to Mauritania with more than 800 medical workers involved. The 35th Chinese medical team, consisting of 21 members, arrived in Mauritania in May 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Zhao Weiwei, a doctor with the 35th Chinese medical team to Mauritania, examines an in-patient at the National Hospital in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on July 14, 2025. Since 1968, China has sent 35 batches of medical teams to Mauritania with more than 800 medical workers involved. The 35th Chinese medical team, consisting of 21 members, arrived in Mauritania in May 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)