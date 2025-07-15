In pics: oriental white storks in artificial nests in Fujin City, NE China

A drone photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows oriental white storks in an artificial nest at Sanhuanpao National Nature Reserve, in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Midsummer is the typical fledging season for oriental white stork chicks, which will later leave their parents. The bird species is under first-class national protection in China. Every spring, the birds migrate from the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River back to their breeding habitats in northeast China. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows oriental white storks at Sanhuanpao National Nature Reserve, in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Midsummer is the typical fledging season for oriental white stork chicks, which will later leave their parents. The bird species is under first-class national protection in China. Every spring, the birds migrate from the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River back to their breeding habitats in northeast China. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows oriental white stork chicks feeding in an artificial nest at Sanhuanpao National Nature Reserve, in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Midsummer is the typical fledging season for oriental white stork chicks, which will later leave their parents. The bird species is under first-class national protection in China. Every spring, the birds migrate from the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River back to their breeding habitats in northeast China. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows oriental white storks in an artificial nest at Sanhuanpao National Nature Reserve, in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Midsummer is the typical fledging season for oriental white stork chicks, which will later leave their parents. The bird species is under first-class national protection in China. Every spring, the birds migrate from the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River back to their breeding habitats in northeast China. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)