国防部：敦促日方汲取历史教训、谨言慎行！

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense Photo: Ministry of National Defense

7月14日下午，国防部新闻局副局长、国防部新闻发言人蒋斌大校就近期涉军问题发布消息。记者：日政府消息人士称，日方计划向菲律宾出口6艘“阿武隈级”护卫舰。有分析认为，此举意在应对“中国海上扩张”。请问发言人有何评论？Question: Japanese government sources claimed that Japan plans to export six Abukuma-class navy destroyers to the Philippines, which is allegedly for deterrence against “China's maritime expansion." What is China's comment on this?蒋斌：我们一贯主张，有关国家间的防务安全合作不应针对第三方或损害第三方利益。二战期间，日本军国主义对包括中国、菲律宾在内的周边国家进行侵略和殖民统治，侵占南海诸岛，负有严重历史罪责。近年来，日方突破和平宪法和“专守防卫”原则，不断对外输出武器装备，妄图拉“小圈子”搅局南海，给亚太地区制造不稳定因素。今年是中国人民抗日战争暨世界反法西斯战争胜利80周年，我们敦促日方深刻反省、汲取历史教训，在军事安全领域谨言慎行，多做有利于维护地区和平稳定的事。Jiang Bin: China has always maintained that defense and security cooperation between relevant countries should not target or harm the interests of the third parties. During World War II, Japanese militarism committed aggression and colonial rule against neighboring countries, including China and the Philippines, and occupied islands in the South China Sea, bearing grave historical responsibility. In recent years, Japan has breached the pacifist constitution and exclusively defense-oriented policy, continuously exporting weapons and equipment abroad in an attempt to form “small cliques” to disrupt the South China Sea and create instability in the Asia-Pacific region.This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. We urge Japan to deeply reflect on and learn from history, exercise caution in its words and deeds in the military and security fields, and take more actions conducive to safeguarding regional peace and stability, Jiang noted.