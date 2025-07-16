英伟达将开始对华销售H20芯片，外交部回应

2025年7月15日，北京，英伟达创始人黄仁勋参加链博会欢迎晚宴前接受媒体群访。图源：VCG

15日，外交部发言人林剑主持例行记者会。彭博社记者提问，今天，英伟达创始人兼首席执行官黄仁勋在北京表示，美国政府已经批准了英伟达的出口许可，英伟达将开始向中国市场销售H20芯片。发言人对此有何评论？On July 15, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian presided over the regular press conference. A Bloomberg reporter asked, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced on Tuesday in Beijing that the US government has approved Nvidia's export license and Nvidia will start selling H20 chips to the Chinese market. What is China's comment on this?林剑对此表示，我们一般不对企业的行为作出具体的评论。我要指出的是，中方反对将科技和经贸问题政治化、工具化、武器化，对中国进行恶意封锁和打压的立场是一贯的、明确的。这种做法扰乱全球产业链的稳定，也不符合任何一方的利益。Lin Jian said that “we generally do not make specific comments on the behavior of companies.” China's position of opposing the politicization, instrumentalization, and weaponization of science and technology and economic and trade issues and malicious blockade and suppression of China is consistent and clear, Lin said, noting that such practices disrupt the stability of the global industrial chain and are not in the interests of any party.