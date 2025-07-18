美商务部宣布对中国阳极级石墨征收93.5%反倾销税，外交部回应

2024年10月8日，工人河南省平顶山市宝丰县高新技术产业开发区一家石墨制造企业生产车间忙碌。图源：IC

据路透社等媒体报道，美国商务部当地时间7月17日认定中国进口石墨存在不公平补贴，决定对中国的阳极级石墨征收93.5%的初步反倾销税。石墨是电动车电池的关键材料。According to reports from Reuters and other media outlets, the US Department of Commerce claimed on July 17 local time that graphite imports from China had been unfairly subsidized and decided to impose preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5 percent on imports of anode-grade graphite from China. Graphite is a key material for electric vehicle batteries.在7月18日举行的中国外交部例行记者会上，外交部发言人林剑在回应外媒记者“中方对此有何评论”的提问时表示，你提到的具体问题建议向中方主管部门询问。我在这里要指出的是，中美经贸合作的本质是互利共赢，希望美方切实遵守市场经济规则，维护中美经贸关系健康稳定发展。In response to a foreign media reporter's question regarding the matter at a regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 18, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian referred the specific question to the competent Chinese authorities.“I want to point out that China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. It is hoped that the US side will earnestly abide by the rules of the market economy and maintain the healthy and stable development of China-US economic and trade relations," Lin said.