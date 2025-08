Xigaze International Land Port in Xizang forges high-efficiency clearance with advanced inspection system

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 18, 2025 10:01 PM

Xigaze International Land Port in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has commissioned the nation's most advanced H986 inspection system, substantially reducing corporate logistics costs. Now, the exports has shifted from furniture, clothing, home appliances, to new energy vehicles, lithium ore and solar energy products.