Trump files libel lawsuit against several news companies

US President Donald Trump on Friday filed a libel lawsuit against multiple news companies, according to court records.



Trump filed a suit against two Wall Street Journal reporters, as well as news firms Dow Jones, News Corp and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.



The case was filed in Miami, Florida.



The lawsuit came after the Wall Street Journal reported on a greeting that Trump allegedly sent to convicted human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 for Epstein's birthday. It included a drawing that may have been sexually suggestive.



"A pair of small arcs denotes the woman's breasts, and the future president's signature is a squiggly 'Donald' below her waist, mimicking pubic hair," the Wall Street Journal reported, regarding the alleged drawing. The greeting said: "Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret."



Trump denied the report and said the letter was not real. Taking to social media, Trump warned that he planned to file a lawsuit.



"Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so ... Instead they are going with a false, malicious, defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing the Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp and Mr. Murdoch, shortly," Trump said in a Truth Social post earlier.

