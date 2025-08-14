Leaders from Europe, US agree on principles for talks with Russia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that leaders from Europe and the United States agreed on five principles for the talks with Russia, the Ukrinform news agency reported.



Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine must be directly involved in the peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Everything that concerns Ukraine should be discussed exclusively with Ukraine, he said, calling for preparations for a trilateral dialogue involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States.



Zelensky underscored the need for a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.



He also urged the imposition of stronger sanctions on Russia if it refuses to agree to a ceasefire.



According to Zelensky, he and Merz had a video meeting on Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte, among others.



Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 15 in the U.S. state of Alaska.

