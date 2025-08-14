Wife of S. Korea's ex-president Yoon arrives at special counsel's office to be questioned

Kim Keon-hee, wife of South Korea's former ousted President Yoon Suk-yeol, on Thursday arrived at a special counsel's office to be questioned over corruption allegations involving the presidential couple.



A prison van carrying Kim arrived at the office in central Seoul at around 9:53 a.m. local time (0053 GMT) from the Seoul Southern Detention Center in southwestern Seoul, a live broadcast showed.



Kim has been detained since a Seoul court issued a detention warrant against her on Tuesday night, requested by independent counsel Min Joong-ki, leading the investigation into the corruption charges.



It marked the first time in the country's constitutional history that a presidential couple was simultaneously brought into custody.



Yoon has been held at a separate detention center since July 10 on insurrection charges over his short-lived martial law imposition last December.



Kim was suspected of participating in a stock price manipulation from 2009 to 2012, interfering with the nomination of candidates in the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and the 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church in exchange for business favors.

