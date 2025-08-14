Summer travel in full swing across China

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2025 shows a view of a lotus pond scenic area in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. People enjoy their summer time by travelling around the country. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Imperial Summer Resort in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 12, 2025. People enjoy their summer time by travelling around the country. (Photo by Zhang Yuqiao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows a view of the Imperial Summer Resort in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. People enjoy their summer time by travelling around the country. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)