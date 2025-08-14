Performance held on opening day of Letni Letna festival in Prague, Czech Republic

Artists perform on the opening day of the Letni Letna festival, an international festival of contemporary circus and theater, in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Aug. 13, 2025. The festival runs from Aug. 13 to 31 this year. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Artists perform on the opening day of the Letni Letna festival, an international festival of contemporary circus and theater, in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Aug. 13, 2025. The festival runs from Aug. 13 to 31 this year. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Artists perform on the opening day of the Letni Letna festival, an international festival of contemporary circus and theater, in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Aug. 13, 2025. The festival runs from Aug. 13 to 31 this year. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)