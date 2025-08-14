Macao receives Xian Xinghai items

Baldyrgan Baikadamova (L), the daughter of Kazakh musician Bakhytzhan Baikadamov, donates Xian Xinghai items she has kept, at a donation ceremony held in Macao, south China, Aug. 13, 2025. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government on Wednesday held a donation ceremony for items related to Xian Xinghai, a late Chinese composer remembered by generations. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government on Wednesday held a donation ceremony for items related to Xian Xinghai, a late Chinese composer remembered by generations.Baldyrgan Baikadamova, the daughter of Kazakh musician Bakhytzhan Baikadamov, donated items she had kept, which included music scores of Xian and other related documents, to the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum of the Macao SAR.According to Baikadamova, over 80 years ago, Xian and her father met and became acquainted in Almaty, Kazakhstan.The works she brought include pieces Xian composed during his time in Kazakhstan, drawing on elements from Kazakh culture and conveying a spirit of resistance in difficult times. These pieces also inspired the people of Kazakhstan, Baikadamova said."I have always wanted to come to Macao. I am also very pleased that we have helped Mr. Xian Xinghai fulfill his wish to be back home and brought the works of two great musicians to Macao," she added.Choi Kin Long, acting president of the IC, said in his remarks that more than 80 years ago, Xian Xinghai, enduring hardships in a foreign land, was generously helped by the Baikadamov family, forging a transnational friendship through music."We are deeply grateful to Ms. Baikadamova for visiting Macao in person and bringing this piece of historical memory back to Xian Xinghai's hometown, which will enrich the museum's collection and help foster patriotic education in Macao," he said.After the donation ceremony, in an exchange seminar with Macao youth, Baikadamova shared the story of her father's friendship with Xian, as well as the hardships they faced during the World Anti-Fascist War.Xian was born in Macao in June 1905, and died in Moscow in October 1945. He composed the Yellow River Cantata in 1939, which proved a tremendous source of uplift for the Chinese people fighting the war of resistance against Japanese aggression.

