The Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Zone Releases Service Measures to Optimize Electricity Business Environment

On August 8, at the Yangtze River Delta's first promotional conference on optimizing the electricity business environment, power supply companies in Shanghai's Qingpu, Jiangsu's Wujiang, and Zhejiang's Jiashan, focused on four key areas: "Shortening Timelines, Reducing Costs, Strengthening the Grid, and Improving Service," and they jointly released 15 standardized service measures to optimize the electricity business environment.



These 15 measures integrate the three power supply companies' experience in optimizing the electricity business environment. The measures cover areas such as contractual power connection, expanding low-voltage "zero investment" coverage, deepening cross-regional joint services for water, electricity, and gas, and "power restoration first, emergency repairs later." At the conference, the companies from the three regions also signed strategic framework agreements on contractual power connection with seven companies. All parties will adhere to the "spirit of the contract," lock in power connection deadlines, reverse project cycles, optimize resource allocation, share development responsibilities, and jointly build a proactive service guarantee system where "power waits for customers." The meeting clarified that the power supply companies in the three regions will further integrate government data platforms, enable the sharing of electronic licenses and certificates, promote joint processing of high-frequency services, implement "one certificate for electricity," deepen "one-stop" joint services, promote joint registration for water, electricity, gas, and network services, and open a green channel for cross-provincial services in the Yangtze River Delta. At the same time, the governments of the three regions will optimize the approval process for access projects and streamline the approval process for electricity-related projects through methods such as notification and commitment systems and filing systems. The power supply companies in the three regions will also expand the "zero investment" coverage to low-voltage customers of 160 kilowatts and below. In Qingpu District, Shanghai, and Wujiang District, Suzhou, Jiangsu, this has been extended to customers of 200 kilowatts and below.



Since the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta was elevated to a national strategy in 2018, the power supply companies in the three regions have achieved interconnected distribution networks, established a cross-regional emergency liaison mechanism, and set up dedicated cross-provincial electricity service windows. The launch of 15 standardized service initiatives marks a move toward a higher level of integration and standardization in the Yangtze River Delta's power business environment.

