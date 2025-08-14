Press conference held on achievements in Digital China development during 14th Five-Year Plan period

Liu Liehong, a member of the Communist Party of China Leadership Group of the National Development and Reform Commission and head of the National Data Administration (NDA), speaks during a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in Digital China development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2025. Liu and NDA deputy heads Shen Zhulin, Chen Ronghui and Xia Bing attended the press conference in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Liu Liehong, a member of the Communist Party of China Leadership Group of the National Development and Reform Commission and head of the National Data Administration (NDA), NDA deputy heads Shen Zhulin, Chen Ronghui and Xia Bing attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in Digital China development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Liu Liehong, a member of the Communist Party of China Leadership Group of the National Development and Reform Commission and head of the National Data Administration (NDA), NDA deputy heads Shen Zhulin, Chen Ronghui and Xia Bing attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in Digital China development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)