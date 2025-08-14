J-10 fighters engage in round-the-clock flight training

A pilot assigned to an aviation unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command guides his J-10 fighter jet down the runway during pre-flight taxi. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A maintenance man assigned to an aviation unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducts pre-flight inspections on a J-10 fighter jet during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the flightline in succession before takeoff for a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)