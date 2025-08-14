Victory commemoration

A themed flower bed commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression is being constructed along the Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, on August 14, 2025. Photo: VCG
The first comprehensive rehearsal for the upcoming grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in ...
Visitors attend an exhibition at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre commemorating the 80th anniversary of the ...
Under the Chinese national flag, 76-year-old Japanese man Kuroi Akio removed his shoes and socks and knelt down ...