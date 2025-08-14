PHOTO / CHINA
Victory commemoration
By VCG Published: Aug 14, 2025 11:28 PM
A themed flower bed commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression is being constructed along the Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, on August 14, 2025. Photo: VCG

