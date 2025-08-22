Canadian, US leaders discuss trade, security ties
By Xinhua Published: Aug 22, 2025 07:47 AM
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone Thursday to discuss trade and security relationship.
According to a readout from the prime minister's office, the two leaders discussed current trade challenges and opportunities.
The leaders share priorities in a new economic and security relationship between the two countries, the readout said.
They also discussed "long-term peace" in Ukraine and Europe, it added.
The two leaders agreed to reconvene shortly, according to the readout.