Britain, partners condemn Israel's approval for new settlements in West Bank

Britain, together with 22 partners, on Thursday condemned the decision of Israel's Higher Planning Committee to approve more than 3,400 housing units in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank, according to a statement issued by the British government.



The decision by Israel is "unacceptable and a violation of international law. We condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms," said the joint statement.



"This brings no benefits to the Israeli people. Instead, it risks undermining security and fuels further violence and instability, taking us further away from peace," it said.



"Unilateral action by the Israeli government undermines our collective desire for security and prosperity in the Middle East. The Israeli government must stop settlement construction in line with UNSC Resolution 2334 and remove their restrictions on the finances of the Palestinian Authority," it added.



The joint statement was signed by foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Britain, as well as the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.



Meanwhile, the ambassador of Israel to Britain was summoned on Thursday to Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, according to a separate statement.



Israel on Wednesday authorized 3,753 housing units, including 3,401 for final approval in the E1 neighborhood of Ma'ale Adumim. The project would link settlements to create a continuum separating the West Bank from East Jerusalem.

