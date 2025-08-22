Gunla Festival celebrated in Lalitpur, Nepal

A devotee prepares a little stupa in celebration of the Gunla Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 21, 2025. The month-long Gunla Festival is one of the major festivals of the Newar Buddhist community, during which they recite scriptures, observe fast and visit places of worship. Photo: Xinhua

A devotee worships little stupas with offerings in celebration of the Gunla Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 21, 2025. The month-long Gunla Festival is one of the major festivals of the Newar Buddhist community, during which they recite scriptures, observe fast and visit places of worship. Photo: Xinhua

A devotee worships little stupas with offerings in celebration of the Gunla Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 21, 2025. The month-long Gunla Festival is one of the major festivals of the Newar Buddhist community, during which they recite scriptures, observe fast and visit places of worship. Photo: Xinhua