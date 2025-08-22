PHOTO / CHINA
SCO National Ophthalmology Alliance unveiled in China's Tianjin
By Xinhua Published: Aug 22, 2025 10:46 AM
This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows the unveiling ceremony for the establishment of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) National Ophthalmology Alliance in Tianjin, north China. The Meeting at SCO - 2025 Ophthalmology Cooperation and People-to-People Connectivity Seminar and Unveiling Ceremony for the Establishment of the SCO National Ophthalmology Alliance was held in Tianjin on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

