Tourism booms in Enhe, China's Inner Mongolia

Children learn to make Russian bread at Enhe Township of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 21, 2025. Enhe, located in the northeastern corner of Inner Mongolia, is China's only Russian ethnic township that has for years drawn travelers seeking its inspiring blend of Chinese-Russian culture, hearty cuisine and sweeping natural vistas.



A tourist experiences painting on Matryoshka dolls at Enhe Township of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 21, 2025.



Tourists experience painting on Matryoshka dolls at Enhe Township of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 21, 2025.



Tourists take photos in front of a distinctive Russian-style wooden house at Enhe Township of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 21, 2025.



A tourist takes selfie in front of a distinctive Russian-style wooden house at Enhe Township of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 21, 2025.



