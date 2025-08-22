Ballet thrives in Shenyang, China's Liaoning

Ballet dancers perform at the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 30, 2025. The Liaoning (Shenyang) Ballet Competition was held in Shenyang from Aug. 8 to 14, attracting more than 400 contestants from over 10 countries and regions. Established in Shenyang in 1980, the Liaoning Ballet Troupe has been thriving along with this industrial hub for more than four decades. A school affiliated to the Troupe was launched in 1994, which has been training dancers from all over the world since then. Photo: Xinhua

A ballet dancer performs at the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 30, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows students taking a ballet course at a school affiliated to the Liaoning Ballet Troupe in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo: Xinhua

An Italian dancer instructs contestants attending the Liaoning (Shenyang) Ballet Competition in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 11, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Ballet dancers perform during the awarding ceremony of the Liaoning (Shenyang) Ballet Competition in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 14, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Ballet dancers perform after the opening of the Liaoning (Shenyang) Ballet Competition in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 8, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Residents and tourists, led by dancers from the Liaoning Ballet Troupe, try ballet dancing at a cultural and creative park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 30, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Sun Yujia (2nd R), a dancer from the Liaoning Ballet Troupe, lead citizens to experience ballet at a cultural and creative park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 30, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Contestants attending the Liaoning (Shenyang) Ballet Competition practice during a masters course in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 11, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Ballet dancers perform during the awarding ceremony of the Liaoning (Shenyang) Ballet Competition in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 14, 2025. Photo: Xinhua