Brazilian soybeans gain ground in China

Brazilian soybeans. Photo: CFP

By Brasil 247 - Brazil has strengthened its position as the world's leading soybean exporter, while trade frictions between Washington and Beijing have left US farmers increasingly alarmed.The American Soybean Association (ASA), the country's largest industry body, sent a letter to the White House, urging the US administration to prioritize soybeans in trade negotiations with China. Details of the appeal were reported by Globo Rural.According to the ASA, Chinese tariffs on American soybeans — imposed in retaliation against US trade policies — have made the crop roughly 20 percent more expensive than its South American rival. This pricing gap has allowed Brazil to expand its market share, with the country emerging as Beijing's preferred supplier."The situation is an emergency for US farmers," warned ASA president Caleb Ragland, a Kentucky soybean producer. "Farmers are under extreme financial stress. Prices keep falling while input and equipment costs climb. US soybean producers cannot survive a prolonged trade dispute with our biggest customer.""We strongly urge the government to secure an agreement that reopens this vital market to US soybeans."The ASA noted that Beijing has turned to Brazil to fill the supply gap. Customs data compiled by Reuters show China imported 10 million tons of soybeans from Brazil in July, up 13.9 percent from a year earlier. By contrast, US shipments fell 11.5 percent over the same period.This surge helped drive Brazilian exports to a record for the month: 12.25 million tons shipped in July, according to the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex).From January to July 2025, Brazil exported 77.2 million tons of soybeans — an unprecedented figure for the period. Of that total, 57.9 million tons went to China, underscoring the Asian nation's growing reliance on Brazilian supply and consolidating Brazil's role as the top global exporter.(Reported by Brasil 247 on August 21, 2025)