Highland barley harvest begins in Qinghai

Farmers harvest highland barley in Nangqian County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, Aug. 21, 2025. Situated in the heart of Sanjiangyuan at an average altitude of over 4,000 meters, Nangqian County is one of Yushu’s main agricultural production areas. Photo: China News Service

Aerial photo shows ripening highland barley fields along a bend of the Zilaqu River in Nangqian County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, Aug. 21, 2025. Situated in the heart of Sanjiangyuan at an average altitude of over 4,000 meters, Nangqian County is one of Yushu’s main agricultural production areas. Photo: China News Service