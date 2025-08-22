PHOTO / WORLD
Debrecen Flower Carnival held to celebrate National Day in Debrecen, Hungary
By Xinhua Published: Aug 22, 2025 03:51 PM
Revellers attend a parade during the Debrecen Flower Carnival to celebrate the National Day in Debrecen, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

A reveller attends a parade during the Debrecen Flower Carnival to celebrate the National Day in Debrecen, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Revellers attend a parade during the Debrecen Flower Carnival to celebrate the National Day in Debrecen, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Revellers attend a parade during the Debrecen Flower Carnival to celebrate the National Day in Debrecen, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

A flower-decorated float is seen at a parade during the Debrecen Flower Carnival to celebrate the National Day in Debrecen, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

A reveller attends a parade during the Debrecen Flower Carnival to celebrate the National Day in Debrecen, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

A flower-decorated float is seen at a parade during the Debrecen Flower Carnival to celebrate the National Day in Debrecen, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

