泽连斯基称不需要中国作为提供安全保障的国家，中方回应

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

外交部发言人毛宁主持8月22日例行记者会。会上有外媒记者提问称：8月20日俄罗斯外长拉夫罗夫表示，俄罗斯支持为乌克兰提供强有力的安全保障，同时不排除包括西方国家在内的联合国安理会成员国以及中国提供此类保障。然而昨天8月21日，乌克兰总统泽连斯基表示，乌克兰不需要中国作为提供安全保障的国家之一，他表示中国没有帮助阻止2022年的冲突，并且在2014年俄罗斯将克里米亚纳入其领土时没有做任何事情，请问中方对此有何看法？Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning presided over the regular press conference on August 20. A foreign media reporter asked: On August 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia supports providing strong security guarantees for Ukraine, and does not rule out Security Council members, including Western countries and China, offering such guarantees, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Ukraine does not need China as one of the countries providing security guarantees, arguing that China did not help prevent the conflict in 2022 and took no action when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. What is China’s comment on this?毛宁对此表示，中方在乌克兰危机问题上一贯光明磊落，秉持客观公正立场，有关各方对此是清楚的。我们认为各方应当本着共同、综合、合作、可持续的安全观，推动乌克兰危机的政治解决。中方愿意为此发挥建设性作用。Mao said in response that China has always been open and aboveboard on the Ukraine crisis, upholding an objective and just position, and relevant parties are well aware of this. We believe that all parties should adopt a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security outlook to promote the political resolution of the Ukraine crisis. China is willing to play a constructive role in this process.