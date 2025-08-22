GT Podcast with Mulan: Land, sea, air-based strategic weapons to debut at V-Day military parade; Japan tampers with textbooks, manufacturing ‘collective historical amnesia’

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

In today’s podcast:Some of China’s land, sea, air-based strategic weapons and hypersonic weapons are set to make their debut at the V-Day military parade on September 3 in Beijing, according to a press conference hosted by China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday.A Chinese expert warned that the US’ move to include 407 additional product categories in its steel and aluminum tariffs list will weigh heavily on US companies and undermine the stability of global supply chains.A Global Times editorial urges Germany’s foreign minister to respect the facts, discard prejudice and retract his inappropriate remarks on China.When Global Times reporters conducted in-depth interviews in Tokyo and Nagano, Japan, recently, they discovered a serious gap in the younger generation's understanding of Japan's modern history of aggression.This summer, Chinese animated films have emerged as a powerful force, igniting a box office boom. Among them, Nobody, a 2D animated film focusing on "small characters," has topped the box office for domestic 2D animations, solidifying its status as a phenomenal piece of work.