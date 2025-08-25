China conducts 600b yuan MLF on Monday, injecting fresh momentum into real economy

MLF Photo: VCG

The People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, on Monday conducted a 600 billion yuan ($84.13 billion), one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation to maintain ample liquidity in the country's banking system. An analyst said that the move shows that the PBC has increased the MLF operation volume for the sixth consecutive month, demonstrating the country's moderately loose monetary policy orientation, which will provide robust support to the real economy.The operation will be conducted using a fixed-quantity, interest-rate-bidding and multiple-price-bidding method, according to a statement on the PBC website. The MLF was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank, using securities as collateral.Given that 300 billion yuan of MLF is due to mature on Tuesday, the MLF operation in August will result in a net injection of 300 billion yuan, which means an increased MLF operation volume for the sixth straight month, Wen Bin, chief economist at China Minsheng Bank, told the Global Times on Monday."Combining net liquidity injections through outright reverse repo operations, the PBC dialed up its injection of medium-term liquidity to 600 billion yuan in August, which is twice the scale of July and the largest monthly net injection since February this year, demonstrating a moderately loose monetary policy orientation," Wen said.The move came just 10 days after the PBC conducted a 500 billion yuan outright reverse repo operation on August 15, with the aim of maintaining ample liquidity in China's banking system.This is a window period for prioritizing monetary policies in bolstering stable economic growth, since it has a three-pronged focus -- credit expansion, cost reduction, and expectation stabilization -- Wan Zhe, an economist and professor at the Belt and Road School of Beijing Normal University, told the Global Times on Monday.Despite global economic uncertainty, China's economy demonstrated steady progress in the first half of 2025, showing robust vitality and resilience. The country's GDP expanded by 5.3 percent year-on-year, outpacing growth rates in the same period last year and the full-year figure, ranking among the major economies globally, official data showed.Boosted by China's half-year economic data, multiple international organizations and banks including the IMF, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have upgraded China's full-year GDP forecasts. The IMF raised its 2025 forecast to 4.8 percent, up significantly from the 4 percent estimate in April, partly due to stronger-than-expected activity in the first half of 2025.In the next stage, efforts will be made to enhance the foresight, pertinence, and effectiveness of macroeconomic regulation, maintain the continuity and stability of policies, strengthen flexibility and predictability, and reinforce consistency in macroeconomic policy orientation. With a focus on stabilizing employment, businesses, markets, and expectations, the authorities will strive to accomplish the annual economic and social development goals and tasks and reach a successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), according to the PBC's 2025 second-quarter monetary policy report released on August 15.China has a rich monetary toolbox and there is still ample policy headroom, Wan said. There is still room for the adjustment of the reserve requirement ratio following a cut of 0.5 percentage points in May, interest rate policies are increasingly flexible, and innovative monetary policies are being boosted to bolster support for hard technologies and the green transition, she said."China is able to achieve its annual GDP growth target of about 5 percent this year," Wan said, highlighting preliminary achievements in expanding domestic demand, an optimized investment structure and resilient exports.In order to achieve the goal, coordination between monetary and fiscal policies should be enhanced, and efforts should also be made to stimulate consumption and boost the development of new quality productive forces, while preventing and containing risks in the financial and property sectors, according to Wan.A Political Bureau meeting of the Communist Party of China Central Committee held on July 30 urged a good job in economic work in the second half of the year, with a focus on stabilizing employment, businesses, markets and expectations, and effectively promoting the positive interplay between domestic and international economic flows.The coordinated implementation of macro policies will provide a solid foundation for the sustained growth of the world's second-largest economy, and the country will continue to lead in global economic structure, Cao Heping, an economist at Peking University, told the Global Times on Monday.By promoting industrial upgrading and technological innovation, China's position in the global industrial chain will continue to be elevated, injecting new momentum into the global economic recovery. Simultaneously, by expanding the domestic market, China will create more opportunities for domestic and foreign enterprises, fostering collaborative development across the global economy, Cao said.