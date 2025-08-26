PHOTO / CHINA
On a high note
By VCG Published: Aug 26, 2025 12:10 AM
The National Hot Air Balloon Championship opens at Volcano Park in Yunzhou district, Datong of North China's Shanxi Province, on August 25, 2025. Photo: VCG

