Swiss Post to suspend parcel deliveries to US over new customs rules

Swiss Post announced on Monday that it will temporarily halt parcel deliveries to the United States, citing new US customs regulations that hinder shipments. The move follows similar decisions by postal operators in other European countries.



Starting August 26, Swiss Post will no longer accept postal consignments bound for the US, with the exception of express mail services such as official documents and certificates.



The suspension comes in response to a US government decision to end the current exemption that allows imports of goods valued up to 800 US dollars without customs clearance.



Swiss Post is exploring options to allow limited consignments, such as gifts between private individuals worth up to 100 US dollars, to resume as soon as possible. It is also working on alternative channels for sending goods to the US outside traditional postal network.



The company stressed that the US rules affect all postal companies worldwide and were introduced at very short notice, leaving key questions about liability and implementation unresolved.

