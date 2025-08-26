Tourism boosts local economy in Bamei Village, China's Yunnan

Tourists experience taking a boat in Bamei Village of Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 25, 2025. In recent years, Bamei Village has developed local tourism utilizing its karst landscapes and cultural resources. A tourist resort which helps boost the local service sector has taken shape. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

Tourists learn about tie-dye handicrafts in Bamei Village of Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 25, 2025. In recent years, Bamei Village has developed local tourism utilizing its karst landscapes and cultural resources. A tourist resort which helps boost the local service sector has taken shape. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows a view of the Bamei Village in Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, Bamei Village has developed local tourism utilizing its karst landscapes and cultural resources. A tourist resort which helps boost the local service sector has taken shape. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

Tourists are seen at a cafe in Bamei Village of Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 25, 2025. In recent years, Bamei Village has developed local tourism utilizing its karst landscapes and cultural resources. A tourist resort which helps boost the local service sector has taken shape. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)