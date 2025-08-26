Exhibition commemorating 80th anniversary of victory over Japanese aggression, fascism opens in Macao

Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Zheng Xincong addresses the opening ceremony of the Exhibition Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Macao, south China, Aug. 25, 2025.(Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Two local students (1st L and 2nd L) visit the Exhibition Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Macao, south China, Aug. 25, 2025.(Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the Exhibition Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Macao, south China, Aug. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

The opening ceremony of the Exhibition Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War is held in Macao, south China, on Aug. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)