外交部：有关报道不属实

Guo Jiakun, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson

外交部发言人郭嘉昆主持8月25日例行记者会。会上有外媒记者提问称：德国《世界报》称，有欧盟国家的外交代表称，中方表示过中国愿意参与在乌克兰有可能的“国际维和部队”，请问外交部对此有何评论或者外交部能否确认？Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun presided over the regular press conference on August 25. A foreign media reporter asked: According to German newspaper Die Welt, diplomatic representatives from some EU countries claimed that China has expressed its willingness to participate in a possible "international peacekeeping force" in Ukraine. What is China's comment on this, or can the Foreign Ministry confirm this?郭嘉昆对此表示，有关报道不属实，中方在乌克兰危机问题上的立场是一贯的明确的。In response, Guo said that the relevant reports are not true, and China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear.