Sanya wastes no time getting back to normal after Kajiki in S China

Citizens ride past fallen trees in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 25, 2025. Sanya, a popular tourist destination, wastes no time in getting back to normal after Kajiki, the 13th typhoon of this year, had ploughed through the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows an international yacht marina as it restores operation in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Sanya, a popular tourist destination, wastes no time in getting back to normal after Kajiki, the 13th typhoon of this year, had ploughed through the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

