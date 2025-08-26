5th China-Mongolia Expo kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the 5th China-Mongolia Expo in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The 5th China-Mongolia Expo, scheduled from Aug. 25 to 29, has attracted over 1,500 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Participants visit the 5th China-Mongolia Expo in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2025. The 5th China-Mongolia Expo, scheduled from Aug. 25 to 29, has attracted over 1,500 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

