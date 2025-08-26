View of Jinshanling section of Great Wall

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

