Intangible cultural heritages fuel economic shift of ethnic township in NE China

People visit a center for promotion of Hezhe intangible cultural heritages at a folk custom-themed scenic area in Sipai Hezhe Ethnic Township, Raohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 22, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows the residential area and a folk custom-themed scenic area in Sipai Hezhe Ethnic Township, Raohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Sipai Hezhe Ethnic Township is one of the main settlements of the Hezhe ethnic group in China, and also the birthplace of "Wusuli River," a Hezhe folk song popular across the country. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows the residential area beside the Wusuli River in Sipai Hezhe Ethnic Township, Raohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Sipai Hezhe Ethnic Township is one of the main settlements of the Hezhe ethnic group in China, and also the birthplace of "Wusuli River," a Hezhe folk song popular across the country. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows patterns themed on Hezhe culture at a paddy rice field in Sipai Hezhe Ethnic Township, Raohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Sipai Hezhe Ethnic Township is one of the main settlements of the Hezhe ethnic group in China, and also the birthplace of "Wusuli River," a Hezhe folk song popular across the country. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)