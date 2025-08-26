Zeebrugge-Mannheim direct block train service launched in Belgium

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows the launching ceremony of the Zeebrugge-Mannheim direct block train service held at the CSP Zeebrugge Terminal in Belgium. The Zeebrugge-Mannheim direct block train service made its inaugural operation at the CSP Zeebrugge Terminal in Belgium on Monday.

The last container is loaded onto the first Zeebrugge-Mannheim direct block train before its departure at the CSP Zeebrugge Terminal in Belgium, Aug. 25, 2025. The Zeebrugge-Mannheim direct block train service made its inaugural operation at the CSP Zeebrugge Terminal in Belgium on Monday.

The first Zeebrugge-Mannheim direct block train departs from the CSP Zeebrugge Terminal in Belgium, Aug. 25, 2025. The Zeebrugge-Mannheim direct block train service made its inaugural operation at the CSP Zeebrugge Terminal in Belgium on Monday.

