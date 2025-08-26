“日本呼吁欧亚各国不要参加九三阅兵”，外交部发声！

Soldiers from the People's Liberation Army march as they practice for an upcoming military parade to mark the 80th Anniversary of the end of World War II and Japan's surrender, at a military base on August 20, 2025 in Beijing, China. The parade will be held on September 3rd, and marks what is known in China as the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.(Photo: VCG)

在8月26日外交部例行记者会上，环球时报-环球网记者提问：据报道，24日，外交消息人士透露，对于9月3日将在北京举行的抗日战争胜利80周年纪念活动及阅兵仪式，日本政府已通过外交渠道呼吁欧洲及亚洲各国不要参加。日本通过驻外大使馆等向各国称，此次中国的活动过度聚焦历史，反日色彩浓重，呼吁各国谨慎考虑。中方对此有何评论？At the Foreign Ministry regular press conference on August 26, a Global Times reporter asked: It is reported that diplomatic sources claimed on Sunday that the Japanese government has called on European and Asian countries through diplomatic channels not to attend the September 3rd commemorative activities and military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, citing the reason that the events have “anti-Japanese overtones,” and that the participation of leaders should be carefully considered. What is China’s comment on this?对此，发言人郭嘉昆表示，中方注意到上述消息，已向日方提出严肃交涉，要求日方澄清。中国政府隆重纪念中国人民抗日战争暨世界反法西斯战争胜利80周年，是为了铭记历史，缅怀先烈，珍爱和平，开创未来。In response, spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that China has taken note of the above reports. China has lodged serious representations with Japan, demanding its clarification. The Chinese government solemnly commemorates the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War to remember history, honor the martyrs, cherish peace, and create the future.郭嘉昆强调，任何正直坦荡面对历史，切实汲取历史教训，真正致力于和平发展的国家都不会对此心怀疑虑，甚至提出异议。正确认识和对待历史是日本战后重返国际社会的重要前提，是日本同周边国家发展关系的政治基础，更是检验日本能否恪守和平发展承诺的一杆标尺。日本如果真心想翻过历史问题这一页，就应该以诚实态度正视和反省侵略历史，同军国主义彻底切割，坚持走和平发展道路，切实尊重中国等受害国人民的感情，这样才能取信于亚洲邻国。Any country that faces history with integrity, genuinely learns from historical lessons, and is truly committed to peaceful development will not harbor doubts or even raise objections to this. A correct understanding and approach to history is an important prerequisite for Japan's post-war returning to the international community, said Guo, adding that it serves as the political foundation for Japan's relations with neighboring countries and is also a yardstick to measure whether Japan can genuinely adhere to its commitment to peaceful development. “If Japan truly wishes to turn the page on historical issues, it should honestly confront and reflect on its history of aggression, completely sever ties with militarism, consistently pursue a path of peaceful development, and genuinely respect the feelings of the people of victimized countries such as China. Only in this way can Japan gain the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community," said Guo.