Happy together
By VCG Published: Sep 09, 2025 11:20 PM
Students from a kindergarten in Linyi, North China's Shandong Province, create a long scroll with the theme of "Happy Teachers' Day" on September 9, 2025. September 10, 2025 marks the 41st Teachers' Day in China. Photo: VCG



 
