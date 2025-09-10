British PM condemns Israeli attack in Qatar

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack in Doha, Qatar, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Downing Street, a readout said Tuesday.



Starmer stressed the importance of preventing further escalation in the region.



According to the readout, Rutte also briefed Starmer on discussions held earlier in the day at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.



Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli army and the Shin Bet security agency said in a joint statement that the Israeli Air Force had carried out "a focused strike targeting the top leadership of Hamas in Qatar."

