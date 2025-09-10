Slovenia condemns Israeli strike in Qatar

Slovenia on Tuesday condemned an Israeli airstrike in Qatar and called for respect for international law.



"Slovenia strongly condemns the attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar," the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said on social media. It expressed solidarity with Qatar, calling it a key mediator for a ceasefire in Gaza.



The condemnation followed an Israeli strike on a building in Doha earlier Tuesday. Israel said the attack targeted senior Hamas officials in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders.



Slovenia recognized Palestine in June and has repeatedly backed a two-state solution. Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said last week that "a viable two-state solution is the only way forward."



On Monday, Slovenia also condemned a terrorist attack in East Jerusalem and urged de-escalation, stressing that "an acceleration of violence does not bring peace."

