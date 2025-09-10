Norwegian FM condemns Israeli strike in Qatar

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on Tuesday condemned an Israeli strike in Qatar.



Eide called the strike "a very serious violation of international law," according to the Norwegian broadcaster NRK.



Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group.



The strike is believed to be the first carried out by Israel in Qatar. It came a day after Hamas's armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for a shooting in Jerusalem that killed at least six people, calling it retaliation for Israel's ongoing actions.

