Hamas says delegation survives Israeli strike in Doha, 6 others killed

Hamas said Tuesday evening that its negotiating delegation survived an Israeli airstrike in the Qatari capital Doha, though six others were killed, including members of the group's escorts and a Qatari security officer.



The movement identified the Palestinian victims as Jihad Lubad, office director of Hamas political bureau member Khalil al-Hayya; Hammam al-Hayya, son of Khalil al-Hayya; and escorts Abdullah Abdulwahid, Moamen Hassouna, and Ahmed al-Mamlouk. It also confirmed the death of Badr Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi, a member of Qatar's Internal Security Force.



Hamas said the attack occurred while its delegation was discussing a new U.S. proposal presented by President Donald Trump, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of attempting to sabotage international mediation.



The group condemned the strike as "an assault on the sovereignty of Qatar, which, along with Egypt, has played a central role in ceasefire and prisoner exchange mediation," and held Washington "jointly responsible due to its continued support for Israel."



It stressed that "this cowardly assassination attempt will not alter our positions or demands," reiterating calls for an immediate halt to Israeli operations in Gaza, a withdrawal of Israeli forces, a prisoner exchange deal, humanitarian relief, and reconstruction.



Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli army and Shin Bet security agency said in a joint statement that the Israeli Air Force had conducted "a focused strike targeting the top leadership of Hamas in Qatar."

