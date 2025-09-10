Qatar denies being informed in advance of Israeli attack

Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denied reports claiming Doha had prior knowledge of the Israeli airstrikes on the Qatari capital targeting senior Hamas officials.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said in a post on X that the reports were "baseless," adding that the only contact from a U.S. official came while explosions were already underway in Doha.



Earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the Trump administration was informed by the U.S. military that Israel was striking Hamas targets "very unfortunately located in a section of Doha."



Leavitt said that Trump "immediately directed" Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform Qatar of the attack.



"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," she said. "However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal."



The strike targeted a building used by senior Hamas officials while the group's delegation was discussing a new ceasefire proposal presented by Trump. Hamas said its negotiating team survived, but six others were killed.

