Changtai Yangtze River Bridge starts operation in E China

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2025 shows vehicles passing a toll gate of the Changtai Yangtze River Bridge, seen from the north bank of the Yangtze River, in east China's Jiangsu Province. The Changtai (Changzhou-Taizhou) Yangtze River Bridge, an artery of communications that integrates highways, intercity railways, and local roads, started operation on Tuesday. Spanning 10.03 kilometers, the bridge slashes travel time between Changzhou and Taizhou, both in Jiangsu Province, from 80 minutes to 20 minutes, boosting development for the Yangtze economic belt and integration of the Yangtze River delta region. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

