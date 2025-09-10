Seal transferred to aquatic wildlife conservation center for protection in Lingshui, S China

A staff member measures the water temperature at Blue Ocean Conservation and Rescue Center in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 8, 2025. A seal called Anong, known for interacting with local fishermen at an undeveloped beach in Dongjiao Town, Wenchang City, Hainan Province, was transferred to an aquatic wildlife conservation center in Lingshui for protection and its returning to the wild in the future. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Seal Anong is pictured at Blue Ocean Conservation and Rescue Center in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 8, 2025. A seal called Anong, known for interacting with local fishermen at an undeveloped beach in Dongjiao Town, Wenchang City, Hainan Province, was transferred to an aquatic wildlife conservation center in Lingshui for protection and its returning to the wild in the future. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

