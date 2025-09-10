Non-profit private museums thrive in NE China's Harbin

Visitors are seen in front of the Kuanjie Street Museum in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 3, 2025. Harbin is home to various non-profit private museums with rich collections of cultural relics and historical archive which bear witness to the evolution of a city at the forefront of the East-West cultural exchange. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Visitors are seen at the Kuanjie Street Museum in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 3, 2025. Harbin is home to various non-profit private museums with rich collections of cultural relics and historical archive which bear witness to the evolution of a city at the forefront of the East-West cultural exchange. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A visitor is seen at the Harbin Gallery of City History in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 3, 2025. Harbin is home to various non-profit private museums with rich collections of cultural relics and historical archive which bear witness to the evolution of a city at the forefront of the East-West cultural exchange. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Visitors view paintings at a Chinese and Russian oil painting museum on Pingyuan Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 7, 2025. Harbin is home to various non-profit private museums with rich collections of cultural relics and historical archive which bear witness to the evolution of a city at the forefront of the East-West cultural exchange. (Xinhua/Wang Song)